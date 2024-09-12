Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INZY opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19. Inozyme Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

