Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.17.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.
NASDAQ INZY opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19. Inozyme Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.
