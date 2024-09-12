Insider Buying: Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Purchases $19,396.00 in Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) Director Gina A. Richardson purchased 1,300 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $19,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,004.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Farmers National Banc Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $559.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

FMNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farmers National Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FMNB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 220,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 12.4% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 49,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

(Get Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.