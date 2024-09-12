Insider Buying: ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD) Insider Buys A$28,800.00 in Stock

ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Grant purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,800.00 ($19,200.00).

Andrew Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Andrew Grant bought 1,000,000 shares of ImpediMed stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($33,333.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 7.00.

About ImpediMed

ImpediMed Limited, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) devices and software services in Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers SOZO, a noninvasive BIS device for the assessment of lymphedema, and deliver snapshot of fluid status and tissue composition; SFB7, a single-channel, tetrapolar BIS device to analyze body composition in healthy individuals; and ImpediVET, a single-channel, tetrapolar (BIS) device that measures fluid status and tissue composition for veterinary applications.

