Insider Buying: Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI) Director Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Charles Urch purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.02 per share, with a total value of C$24,120.00.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Performance

Shares of KEI traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.23. 21,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,622. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.82 and a 52-week high of C$6.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.51. The firm has a market cap of C$151.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.33.

Get Kolibri Global Energy alerts:

Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.79 million. Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 26.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kolibri Global Energy Inc. will post 0.9575472 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

Featured Articles

