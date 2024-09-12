Insider Buying: Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Buys 100 Shares of Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell bought 100 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £785.89 ($1,027.71) per share, with a total value of £78,589 ($102,771.02).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lindsell Train Investment Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, August 21st, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £792.48 ($1,036.33) per share, for a total transaction of £39,624 ($51,816.40).

On Friday, August 9th, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of £775.16 ($1,013.68) per share, for a total transaction of £38,758 ($50,683.93).

On Monday, July 8th, Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £823.60 ($1,077.02) per share, with a total value of £41,180 ($53,851.18).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 776 ($10.15). 259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 802.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 807.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.58. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 713.92 ($9.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 920 ($12.03).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.