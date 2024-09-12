Insider Buying: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) EVP Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.35 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,462.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.32. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 3.27.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,250,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,102,000 after buying an additional 214,334 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 73,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $898,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

