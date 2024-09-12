Insider Buying: PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) Insider Purchases 6,849 Shares of Stock

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF – Get Free Report) insider Brett Spork acquired 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.19 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of A$14,999.31 ($9,999.54).

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund’s previous Final dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by PM CAPITAL Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

