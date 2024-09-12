Insider Buying: PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) Insider Purchases 6,849 Shares of Stock

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF – Get Free Report) insider Brett Spork acquired 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.19 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of A$14,999.31 ($9,999.54).
The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund’s previous Final dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.
