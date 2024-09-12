Insider Buying: V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) CEO Acquires $300,000.00 in Stock

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy C. Wensinger purchased 6,250 shares of V2X stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

V2X Stock Performance

NYSE:VVX opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -372.38 and a beta of 0.60. V2X, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $58.25.

Get V2X alerts:

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). V2X had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in V2X during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of V2X by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of V2X in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

VVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on V2X

V2X Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.