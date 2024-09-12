Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Sells 3,447 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZEGet Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,447 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $151,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 206,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,104,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 3rd, Susan Wiseman sold 8,553 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $378,983.43.
  • On Tuesday, August 20th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,577 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $155,885.66.
  • On Friday, August 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,833 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $158,571.21.
  • On Thursday, August 1st, Susan Wiseman sold 12,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $509,760.00.
  • On Monday, July 29th, Susan Wiseman sold 7,500 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $322,800.00.
  • On Thursday, July 25th, Susan Wiseman sold 7,079 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $298,592.22.
  • On Wednesday, July 17th, Susan Wiseman sold 5,496 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $230,832.00.
  • On Thursday, July 11th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,558 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $136,662.78.

Braze Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $34.63 on Thursday. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $3,282,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth about $6,724,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $5,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,146,000 after buying an additional 148,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth about $5,714,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRZE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

