Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Sells 3,447 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,447 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $151,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 206,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,104,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Susan Wiseman sold 8,553 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $378,983.43.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,577 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $155,885.66.

On Friday, August 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,833 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $158,571.21.

On Thursday, August 1st, Susan Wiseman sold 12,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $509,760.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Susan Wiseman sold 7,500 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $322,800.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Susan Wiseman sold 7,079 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $298,592.22.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Susan Wiseman sold 5,496 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $230,832.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,558 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $136,662.78.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $34.63 on Thursday. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $3,282,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth about $6,724,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $5,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,146,000 after buying an additional 148,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth about $5,714,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

