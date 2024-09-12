Insider Selling: Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Insider Sells $144,720.00 in Stock

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $144,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,390.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Michaelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cullinan Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, July 5th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $130,640.00.

Cullinan Therapeutics Price Performance

CGEM opened at $17.98 on Thursday. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cullinan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGEM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Cullinan Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,281,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,436,000 after acquiring an additional 390,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.