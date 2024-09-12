Insider Selling: Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) CEO Sells 26,879 Shares of Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 26,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $829,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,587,537.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

NASDAQ DFH traded up $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $32.61. 238,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,406. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $44.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 32.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Dream Finders Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

About Dream Finders Homes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFH. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $482,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 42.5% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 21,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 139.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

