Insider Selling: Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) CEO Sells 26,879 Shares of Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 26,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $829,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,587,537.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ DFH traded up $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $32.61. 238,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,406. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $44.38.
Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 32.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Dream Finders Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
