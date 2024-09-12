Insider Selling: Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Director Sells $264,332.22 in Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) Director William Radford Lovett II sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $264,332.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,232,269.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Radford Lovett II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

On Thursday, August 22nd, William Radford Lovett II sold 16,466 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $506,000.18.

On Wednesday, August 7th, William Radford Lovett II sold 798 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $22,383.90.

On Thursday, July 18th, William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $771,710.10.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

Shares of DFH opened at $31.04 on Thursday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 32.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFH. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 445.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,826,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter worth $6,718,000. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2,580.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 321,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after buying an additional 309,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth $1,570,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.