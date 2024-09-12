Insider Selling: Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Sells $77,400.00 in Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,827,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,825.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Kelly Rodriques sold 40,084 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $52,109.20.

On Monday, August 12th, Kelly Rodriques sold 108,646 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $133,634.58.

On Friday, August 9th, Kelly Rodriques sold 24,562 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $32,176.22.

On Monday, July 22nd, Kelly Rodriques sold 65,109 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $95,059.14.

On Monday, July 15th, Kelly Rodriques sold 150,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $213,000.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Kelly Rodriques sold 165,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $232,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Kelly Rodriques sold 85,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $118,150.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Kelly Rodriques sold 65,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $92,300.00.

Forge Global Price Performance

NYSE:FRGE opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $240.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 million. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 27.75% and a negative net margin of 96.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Forge Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Forge Global by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 93,139 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,548,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Forge Global by 23.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 70,058 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the second quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the fourth quarter valued at $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

Further Reading

