Insider Selling: Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $590,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,744 shares in the company, valued at $39,988,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $592,000.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ HALO traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $60.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,239. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average is $48.18. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 195.80%. The company had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HALO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

