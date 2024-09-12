Insider Selling: Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) CFO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $318,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,869.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roger Mj Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $320,400.00.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE JHG traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.81. The company had a trading volume of 665,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average is $33.73.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,652,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,036,000 after buying an additional 71,753 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,831,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,456,000 after buying an additional 103,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,090,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,741,000 after buying an additional 344,582 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,968,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,205,000 after buying an additional 1,809,249 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,256,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,064,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

