Insider Selling: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CFO Sells $69,864.48 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) CFO Jorge Celaya sold 3,248 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $69,864.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,261.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Liquidity Services Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of LQDT opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $22.87.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 5.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 16,736 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 6.7% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 362,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 22,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

