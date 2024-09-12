Insider Selling: ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Sells $13,392.06 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $13,392.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 551,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,346.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Vattuone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Steven Vattuone sold 2,667 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $16,428.72.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Steven Vattuone sold 5,216 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $33,121.60.

ON24 Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ONTF opened at $5.87 on Thursday. ON24, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $245.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). ON24 had a negative return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $37.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONTF shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ON24 in the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Featured Stories

