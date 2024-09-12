Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Insider Sells 744 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) insider Yvonne Hui sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $17,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Yvonne Hui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Yvonne Hui sold 283 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $6,718.42.

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 402,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,574. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.93. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several research firms have weighed in on PHR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 76.5% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Phreesia by 5,462.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Phreesia during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

