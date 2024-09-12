Insider Selling: Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Insider Sells $25,240.32 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) insider Jula Inrig sold 2,191 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $25,240.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,532.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The firm has a market cap of $936.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $14.07.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. The company had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TVTX. Wedbush lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.
