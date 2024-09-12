Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $916,541.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,207. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE INSP opened at $206.53 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $257.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -375.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $195.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INSP

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.