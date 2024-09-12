Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $26,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $720.37.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $643.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $637.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $631.98. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The firm has a market cap of $180.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $12,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,721,252. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.