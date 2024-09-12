Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 63,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,264 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,555 shares of company stock worth $24,267,737. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.4 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $490.93 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The firm has a market cap of $174.13 billion, a PE ratio of 88.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $461.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.33.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.