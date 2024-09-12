Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.65

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 38993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.