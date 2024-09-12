Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.65

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 38993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

