Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.36

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.36 and last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 66745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $772.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 255,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,509,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,111,000 after purchasing an additional 265,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 694,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after buying an additional 347,499 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 473,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 432,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after buying an additional 66,985 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.