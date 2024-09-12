Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the August 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUI. ROI Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $962,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PUI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147. Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $56.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2194 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

