Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the August 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Global Water ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PIO traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.26. 7,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,400. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.44 million, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $43.54.

Invesco Global Water ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.2198 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

