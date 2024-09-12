Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Up 179.5% in August

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 179.5% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBWP stock traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $113.32. 544,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,760. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $82.64 and a twelve month high of $116.66.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBWP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,676,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,276,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 412.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 49,492 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at about $939,000.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

