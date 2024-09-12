Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Up 179.5% in August

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 179.5% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Performance
Shares of KBWP stock traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $113.32. 544,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,760. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $82.64 and a twelve month high of $116.66.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
