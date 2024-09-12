Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $746,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 80,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.5% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 120,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 28,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $468.62 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $470.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

