Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.33

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.33 and last traded at $37.44, with a volume of 311329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average is $42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Solar ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,356 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 454,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after buying an additional 145,625 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,263,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 698.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 108,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

