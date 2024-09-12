Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Up 0.8%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.25 and last traded at $35.25. Approximately 7,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 10,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $285.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.42.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

