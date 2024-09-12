Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $23,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $70.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.96. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $71.65.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

