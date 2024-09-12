Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PSCC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.61. 2,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,371. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.37. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.70.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1922 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.
