Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 12th (AAOI, ACN, ALLY, AMAT, AMT, APA, AR, ARMK, BAKK, BAM)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, September 12th:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $15.00 to $20.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $293.00 to $321.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $36.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $220.00 to $210.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $205.00 to $221.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $37.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 170 ($2.22). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $41.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $20.50 to $21.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $47.00 to $51.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $49.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $26.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $580.00 to $535.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $51.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $271.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $235.00 to $150.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 27 ($0.35). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $143.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $873.00 to $971.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $37.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $339.00 to $335.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $32.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $4.50 to $6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Gym Group (LON:GYM) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 185 ($2.42). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $158.00 to $190.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $22.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $900.00 to $765.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $55.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $76.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $160.00 to $125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $62.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $51.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $86.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $121.00 to $126.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $63.00 to $59.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $3.00 to $3.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $50.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) had its price target increased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $8.00 to $8.25. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $31.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 465 ($6.08). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $6.50 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $50.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 460 ($6.02) to GBX 475 ($6.21). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $103.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $48.00 to $52.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.50 to $23.75. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $46.00 to $48.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $22.00 to $16.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.00 to $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

