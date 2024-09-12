Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 12th (DOL, FULC, ICCM, NMRA, ONCT, TTD, VAL, WMG, WOOF)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, September 12th:

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$155.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$130.00.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$154.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$150.00.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has C$130.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$136.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target reduced by Tigress Financial from $52.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $4.00 to $4.50. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

