Investment Partners LTD. Acquires 2,611 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 38,705.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,007,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,401,000 after buying an additional 3,000,057 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,358,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,789 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,477,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,597 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 205.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,840,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,429,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $33.97 on Thursday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.