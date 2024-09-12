Investment Partners LTD. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $252.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $258.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.21 and a 200-day moving average of $245.38. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

