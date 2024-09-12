Investors Purchase Large Volume of Infinera Put Options (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 11,064 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,229% compared to the average daily volume of 475 put options.

Infinera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $6.45. 10,294,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,266,954. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.71 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 31.63% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinera

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 22,640 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Infinera by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,576,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after buying an additional 35,676 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 641,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Infinera by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,017,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after buying an additional 1,108,567 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INFN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.65 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.09.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Articles

