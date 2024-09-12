Investors Purchase Large Volume of Infinera Put Options (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 11,064 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,229% compared to the average daily volume of 475 put options.
Infinera Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $6.45. 10,294,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,266,954. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.71 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 31.63% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INFN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.65 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.09.
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
