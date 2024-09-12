Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on the stock.
Invinity Energy Systems Trading Down 9.1 %
LON:IES opened at GBX 10 ($0.13) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Invinity Energy Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 52 ($0.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £44.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.92 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 22.35.
Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invinity Energy Systems
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.