Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on the stock.

Invinity Energy Systems Trading Down 9.1 %

LON:IES opened at GBX 10 ($0.13) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Invinity Energy Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 52 ($0.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £44.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.92 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 22.35.

Get Invinity Energy Systems alerts:

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.