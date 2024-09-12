Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $37.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.85.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on INVH

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.12.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 669,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 56.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 173,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 62,547 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,632,000 after buying an additional 131,068 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $3,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.