ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 410.3% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

ioneer Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IONR traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,477. ioneer has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47.

Get ioneer alerts:

ioneer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for ioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.