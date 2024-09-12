ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 410.3% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
ioneer Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of IONR traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,477. ioneer has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47.
ioneer Company Profile
