Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.68.

IONS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $116,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $732,371 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.00. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.35 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.90% and a negative return on equity of 115.66%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

