IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Price Down 14.4%

Shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) were down 14.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.72 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.22 ($0.26). Approximately 21,235,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 537% from the average daily volume of 3,336,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.61 ($0.31).

IQE Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 27.99. The stock has a market cap of £185.63 million, a P/E ratio of -625.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.95.

About IQE

IQE plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. The company manufactures and sells compound semiconductor materials for the wireless market which includes radio frequency devices for wireless communications, and photonics market, that includes applications that transmit and sense visible and infrared lights, as well as advanced semiconductor materials related to silicon.

