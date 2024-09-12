Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.57.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $4.35 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $42,315.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,502.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,521,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,821 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,907,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,452 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $14,154,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,571,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,097 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

