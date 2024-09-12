Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Upgraded at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

IRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Leerink Partners started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Capital One Financial downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a market cap of $694.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.49.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $42,315.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,502.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,521,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,821 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,907,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,452 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,571,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,097 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,235,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,377 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

