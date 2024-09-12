iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 318,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 12.1% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pecaut & CO. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $32,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 274,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,512,000 after buying an additional 68,270 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 22,481 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $987,000.

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

