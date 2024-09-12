iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Position Trimmed by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,411,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 99,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,702,000 after buying an additional 518,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock opened at $61.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $62.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.09.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

