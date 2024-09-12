iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IVV opened at $557.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.45. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24. The firm has a market cap of $480.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

