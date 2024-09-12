iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stake Lowered by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,442,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,589 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.36% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $172,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $121.79 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $89.69 and a 1-year high of $124.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.