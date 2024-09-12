iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the August 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

SUSL stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.08. 26,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.84. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $71.94 and a 12 month high of $101.02.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.