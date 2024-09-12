iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.42

iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.42 and last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 4638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

